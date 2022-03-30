nngx
Business

NGX extends decline by N28bn on profit taking

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the third trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only 16 gainers and 18 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 50.77 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 46,843.09 index points as against 46.893.86 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N28 billion from N25.273 trillion the previous day to N25.273 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 214.33 million shares exchanged in 4,126 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 69.16 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,536 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Plc followed with a turnover of 18.47 million shares in 540 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, PZ Cussons Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.80 per cent to close at N11.20 per share while Japual Gold Plc followed with 9.68 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share. On the flip side, International Breweries Plc led the losers by 10 per cent to close at N4.50 per share while Veritas Kapital Plc shed 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share. FTN Cocoa Plc trailed with 5.71 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Again NiMet alerts on dust haze in northern states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has again issued a release on a possible deterioration of horizontal visibility occasioned by a noticeable advection of dust from its source region in Faya-Lageau in the Chad Republic.   A statement from the Agency’s Central Forecast Office observed that fresh dust had been raised over Faya-Lageau in the Chad Republic. […]
Business

BIS: Cross-border claims contract by $1.1trn in Q2’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Cross-border claims contracted by $1.1 trillion from end-March to end-June, partly reversing the $2.7 trillion surge observed the quarter before. Consequently, the year-on-year (yoy) growth rate dropped from 10 per cent to five per cent, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said. The BIS stated this in its international banking statistics at end-June 2020 […]
Business

Union Bank reports N6.9bn Q1’21 PBT

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (UBN) has announced its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 recording 12 per cent growth in pretax profit. According to the Q1 report released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the lender’s profit before tax went up by 12 per cent to N6.9 billion from N6.2 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica