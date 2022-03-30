NGX extends decline by N28bn on profit taking

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the third trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only 16 gainers and 18 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 50.77 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 46,843.09 index points as against 46.893.86 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N28 billion from N25.273 trillion the previous day to N25.273 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 214.33 million shares exchanged in 4,126 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 69.16 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,536 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Plc followed with a turnover of 18.47 million shares in 540 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, PZ Cussons Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.80 per cent to close at N11.20 per share while Japual Gold Plc followed with 9.68 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share. On the flip side, International Breweries Plc led the losers by 10 per cent to close at N4.50 per share while Veritas Kapital Plc shed 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share. FTN Cocoa Plc trailed with 5.71 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share.

