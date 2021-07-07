NGX extends gain with N103bn

Transaction in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the All Share Index (ASI) rose further by 0.51 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks after days of bear run. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index rose by 198.03 basis points or 0.51 per cent to close at 38,418,04 index points as against 38,220.01 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N103 billion to close higher at N20.026 trillion from N19.923 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 288.92 million shares in 4,540 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 88.09 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,508 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 79.02 million shares in 806 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 28 while decliners closed at 10. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that May and Baker Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.65 per cent to close N4.43 per share while UAC-Property Plc followed with 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03 per share and Total Nigeria Plc with a gain of 9.24 per cent to close at N158.40 per share. On the flip side, Eterna Oil Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.73 per cent to close at N6.77 per share. Linkage Assurance Plc followed with a loss of 9.41 per cent to close at 77 kobo per share while Unity Bank Plc dropped by 8.06 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share.

