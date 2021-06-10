NGX extends gain with N150bn

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for a second straight day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.74 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 289.24 basis points or 0.74 per cent to close at 39,170.95 index points as against 38,881.71 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N150 billion or 0.74 per cent to close higher at N20.416 trillion from N20.266 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 181.52 million shares in 3,217 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 54.1 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,052 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and GTBank Plc, followed with a turnover of 48.83 million shares in 638 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 25, while decliners closed at only six. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Cutix Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N2.53 per share while Okomu Oil Plc followed with 9.75 per cent to close at N116.50 per share and UBN Plc with a gain of 9.43 per cent to close at N5.30 per share. On the flip side, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart by 3.57 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share. Jaiz Bank Plc followed with a loss of 3.39 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share while FCMB Plc dropped by 1.59 per cent to close at N3.10 per share.

