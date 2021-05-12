Business

NGX extends gain with N37bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.18 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 70.22 basis points or 0.18 per cent to close at 39,382.96 index points as against 39,312.74 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N37 billion or 0.18 per cent to close higher at N20.527 trillion from N20.490 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 296.59 million shares in 4,265 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 108.09 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,490 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. Diversified Industries’ sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of UACNN Plc and Transcorp Plc, followed with a turnover of 53.91 million shares in 179 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 21, while decliners closed at 26. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Meyer Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share while Presco Oil Plc followed with 9.58 per cent to close at N78.90 per share and UAC Property Plc with a gain of 9.21 per cent to close at 83 kobo per share. On the flip side, FG152028S1 led the losers’ chart by 32.54 per cent to close at N85.00 per share. FG142027S1 followed with 23.68 per cent to close at N98.50 per share while FGS202251 dropped by 15.549 per cent to close at N90.00 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN begins execution of new diaspora remittance policy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Emefiele: It’ll satisfy dollar needs of banks The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Nigeria’s economy, especially the banking sector, stands to reap bountifully from the gains of new diaspora remittances policy which kicks off today. CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who stated this yesterday in Abuja while addressing media on new remittance inflow policy, […]
Business

Lenders brace for competition as PSBs launch operations

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although last week’s roll out of their services by two of the country’s licensed Payment Service Banks (PSBs)- 9PSB and Hope PSB- had been widely expected by industry stakeholders, the development is pushing the nation’s deposit money banks (DMBs) into taking additional steps to prepare for the impending competition, especially in the agency banking business, […]
Business

Tax: FCMB tasks business owners on compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has urged business owners in Nigeria to keep pace with current and emerging realities in the corporate environment, especially on taxation, in order to make their respective businesses competitive and enhance overall performance.   In addition, the bank wants stakeholders to build a more robust relationship that would enSmall and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica