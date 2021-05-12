NGX extends gain with N37bn

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.18 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 70.22 basis points or 0.18 per cent to close at 39,382.96 index points as against 39,312.74 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N37 billion or 0.18 per cent to close higher at N20.527 trillion from N20.490 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 296.59 million shares in 4,265 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 108.09 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,490 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. Diversified Industries’ sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of UACNN Plc and Transcorp Plc, followed with a turnover of 53.91 million shares in 179 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 21, while decliners closed at 26. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Meyer Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share while Presco Oil Plc followed with 9.58 per cent to close at N78.90 per share and UAC Property Plc with a gain of 9.21 per cent to close at 83 kobo per share. On the flip side, FG152028S1 led the losers’ chart by 32.54 per cent to close at N85.00 per share. FG142027S1 followed with 23.68 per cent to close at N98.50 per share while FGS202251 dropped by 15.549 per cent to close at N90.00 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...