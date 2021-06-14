nngx
Business

NGX extends weekly gain by 1.11%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited, last week, extended gains by 1.11 per cent as most blue chip stocks closed on the positive route in anticipation of half year results.

 

 

According to a report from NGX, the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.11 per cent to close the week at 39,156.28 and N20.409 trillion respectively.

 

 

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond, which depreciated by 4.12 per cent, 2.00 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 1.058 billion shares worth N12.831 billion in 17,854 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.082 billion  shares valued at N9.548 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,933 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 714.677 million shares valued at N5.951 billion traded in 9,718 deals; thus contributing 67.53 per cent and 46.38 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 97.181 million shares worth N3.297 billion in 3,006 deals. The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 75.987 million shares worth N583.715 million in 679 deals.

 

Trading in the top three equities, namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 261.344 million shares worth N2.712 billion in 2,862 deals, contributing 24.70 per cent and 21.13 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 in the previous week. Thirty-six equities depreciated in price higher than 33 equities in the previous week, while 89 equities remained unchanged lower than 94 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 1,026 units of ETPs valued at N160,140.75 were traded last week in eight deals compared with a total of 706 units valued at N5.127 million transacted the previous week in six deals.

 

A total of 5,335 units of bonds valued at N5.350 million were traded last week week in 10 deals compared with a total of 91,560 units valued at N96.346 million transacted the previous week in 30 deals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Bank targets N9.32bn gross earnings in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Unity Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N9.320 billion gross earnings for the first quarter of 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N6.22 billion in interest income. The lender projected pretax profit of N341million and N312 million for […]
Business

Goronyo: Nigeria shouldn’t be importing rice from any country

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa was there

President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Muhammad Aminu Goronyo, said Nigeria was now sufficient in rice production with potential to export left overs to neighbouring countries. He spoke to select journalists recently in Minna, Niger state, when CBN flagged off 2020/21 dry season rice farming. Abdulwahab Isa was there   What’s the significance […]
Business

Factions: Uneasy calm as pensioners maintain conflicting stance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The registration of a new pension body, Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN) in the first quarter of 2019 by Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, is still generation friction among the retirees. Recently, majority of the affected pensioners under the Sectoral Units and Parastatals urged the Federal Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica