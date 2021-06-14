NGX extends weekly gain by 1.11%

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited, last week, extended gains by 1.11 per cent as most blue chip stocks closed on the positive route in anticipation of half year results.

According to a report from NGX, the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.11 per cent to close the week at 39,156.28 and N20.409 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond, which depreciated by 4.12 per cent, 2.00 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.058 billion shares worth N12.831 billion in 17,854 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.082 billion shares valued at N9.548 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,933 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 714.677 million shares valued at N5.951 billion traded in 9,718 deals; thus contributing 67.53 per cent and 46.38 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 97.181 million shares worth N3.297 billion in 3,006 deals. The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 75.987 million shares worth N583.715 million in 679 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 261.344 million shares worth N2.712 billion in 2,862 deals, contributing 24.70 per cent and 21.13 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 in the previous week. Thirty-six equities depreciated in price higher than 33 equities in the previous week, while 89 equities remained unchanged lower than 94 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 1,026 units of ETPs valued at N160,140.75 were traded last week in eight deals compared with a total of 706 units valued at N5.127 million transacted the previous week in six deals.

A total of 5,335 units of bonds valued at N5.350 million were traded last week week in 10 deals compared with a total of 91,560 units valued at N96.346 million transacted the previous week in 30 deals.

