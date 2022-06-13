NGX FI Securities appreciate by N687.1bn

ngx NGX
Investors traded N6877.1 billion fixed income securities in May 2022, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) said in a report of its monthly statistics released on weekend. The Exchange also said the market capitalisation increased to N22.44 trillion from N21.75 trillion reported in April.

 

Despite a 12.12 per cent increase in total deals to 74 in May from 66 in April 2022, the report said total value traded depreciated by 33.67 per cent to N393.3 million in May from N260.86 million in April. Also, total volume traded at the fixed income segment of NGX depreciated by 34.84 per cent to close May at 246,038 from 377,566 reported in April.

 

According to the report, the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) market capitalisation,m added N247.9 million to close May at N7.39 billion from N7.14 billion in April.

 

It said as ETPs value traded rose by 553.25 per cent to N15.99 million in May from N2.45 million in April, its volume traded appreciated significantly by 356.20 per cent to 115,624.00 from 527,481.00.

 

In the stock market segment, the report said that market capitalisation rose by N1.81 trillion or 6.75 per cent  close at N28.57 trillion in May from N26.77 trillion in April. The statistics showed that volume and value traded rose by 197.64 per cent and 195.07 per cent to 36.16 billion and N303.94 billion in May, respectively.

 

Cadbury Nigeria led the gainers chat in May, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries Plc. Cadbury Nigeria gained  72.68 per cent to close at N17.70 from 10.25 it opened for trading, while Abbey Mortgage Bank appreciated by 60.71 per cent to close at N1.80 from N1.12 per share to close for trading in April.

 

In addition, Champion Breweries rose by 42.60 per cent to close at N3.95 in May from N2.77, while International Breweries increased by 41.07 per cent to close at N7.90 from N5.60 per share

 

Business

Insurance: Sustaining growth through compulsory policies

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Eleven years ago, NAICOM unveiled the Compulsory Insurance policy, even as the regulator is still on the road marketing the policy to stakeholders for their buy-in, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA Mindless destruction of public assets, huge losses recorded during October #EndSARS protests underscore the imperative of deepening insurance policy penetration in Nigeria's economy for desired growth.
Business

Dana decorates new captains, pilot, cabin staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dana Air has decorated new captains on its Boeing 737 aircraft and other aircraft in its fleet, assuring its staff that it will continue to reward excellence and hard work. Decorating Captain Shina Agbelese and Captain Ademola Akinyemi in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo, said
Business

AFAN to FG: COVID-19’s threat to food security worrisome

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the country's food sector over impending second wave COVID-19 and other challenges in the country. The National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, an architect, in a chat with this newspaper, admitted

