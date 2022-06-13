NGX FI Securities appreciate by N687.1bn

Investors traded N6877.1 billion fixed income securities in May 2022, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) said in a report of its monthly statistics released on weekend. The Exchange also said the market capitalisation increased to N22.44 trillion from N21.75 trillion reported in April.

Despite a 12.12 per cent increase in total deals to 74 in May from 66 in April 2022, the report said total value traded depreciated by 33.67 per cent to N393.3 million in May from N260.86 million in April. Also, total volume traded at the fixed income segment of NGX depreciated by 34.84 per cent to close May at 246,038 from 377,566 reported in April.

According to the report, the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) market capitalisation,m added N247.9 million to close May at N7.39 billion from N7.14 billion in April.

It said as ETPs value traded rose by 553.25 per cent to N15.99 million in May from N2.45 million in April, its volume traded appreciated significantly by 356.20 per cent to 115,624.00 from 527,481.00.

In the stock market segment, the report said that market capitalisation rose by N1.81 trillion or 6.75 per cent close at N28.57 trillion in May from N26.77 trillion in April. The statistics showed that volume and value traded rose by 197.64 per cent and 195.07 per cent to 36.16 billion and N303.94 billion in May, respectively.

Cadbury Nigeria led the gainers chat in May, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries Plc. Cadbury Nigeria gained 72.68 per cent to close at N17.70 from 10.25 it opened for trading, while Abbey Mortgage Bank appreciated by 60.71 per cent to close at N1.80 from N1.12 per share to close for trading in April.

In addition, Champion Breweries rose by 42.60 per cent to close at N3.95 in May from N2.77, while International Breweries increased by 41.07 per cent to close at N7.90 from N5.60 per share

