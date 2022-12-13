Business

NGX gains N9bn as turnover rises 135%

Posted on

Elevated trading volume on Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) equities market drove up the market capitalisation of stocks by N9.34 billion, signalling positive sentiment as trading begins for the new week. The NGX All-Share Index that tracks the performance of stocks across board rose by 0.04 per cent to 48,899.08 basis points, extending gains made from the previous week.

Investors traded 236.59 million shares valued at N2.52 billion in 3,337 deals, a 134.66 per cent increase from 100.82 million shares worth N1.14 billion exchanged in 2,440 deals on Friday. NGX in a bulletin released to the market on Monday announced the listing of two new futures contracts for the NGX30 and NGX PENSION indi ces expiring June 16, 2023.

The statement issued on behalf of the Exchange and signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings and Regulations department of NGX Regulation Limited stated: “Trading Licence Holders and investing public are hereby notified of the listing of NGX30 INDEX and NGX PENSION INDEX Futures Contracts (expiring 16 June 2023) on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) today, December 12, 2022.”

The NGX30 Index contract with the symbol NGX30M3 and ISIN code NGNGX20INM36 was listed at a price of N1,836.25 per unit while the NGX Pension Index contract with the symbol NGXPENSIONM3 and ISIN code NGNGXPEINM37 was listed at a price of N1,782 per unit.

The top five gainers of the day were Learn Africa Plc (9.70%), Jaiz Bank Plc (9.20%), SCOA Nigeria Plc (8.86%), Sunu Assurance Plc (7.14%), and J.A. Paul Gold & Ventures Plc (3.70%). Decliners were Royal Exchange plc (-9.88%), Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc (-8.57%), AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (-4.52%), Sterling Bank Plc (-3.60%), and Courtville Business Solutions Plc (-2.17%).

By volume, Access Holdings Plc was the most traded stock as investors exchanged 120.98 million units of its shares in 172 deals, followed by Jaiz Bank Plc at 19.04 million shares in 52 deals. By value, Access Holdings also dominated the charts at N1.03 billion worth of shares in 172 deals.

 

