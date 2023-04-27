NGX Group Becomes First To Receive EDGE Certification

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has been awarded the EDGE certification, making it the first exchange group globally and the first indigenous Nigerian organisation to be EDGE certified.

NGX Group was certified at the EDGE Assess level, which highlights the progress the company has made on diversity, equity, and inclusion and its commitment to ensuring equal opportunities across its talent pool.

EDGE, which stands for Economic Dividends for Gender Equality, is the leading global standard for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), centred on a workplace gender and intersectional equity approach.

The certification process involved employee surveys, analysis of group-wide workforce statistics, focus group discussions, and a rigorous third-party audit of all data provided by the company and its policies and practices related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to have achieved yet another first in our efforts to promote gender equality and champion Africa’s sustainable development,” said Oscar N.

Onyema, OON, Group Chief Execu – tive Officer, NGX Group. “This certification demonstrates our dedication to creating an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace. At NGX Group, we believe that diversity and inclusivity are fundamental to our success.

With the EDGE certification, we now benefit from being verified against global best standards as we continually measure.