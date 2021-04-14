News

NGX Group launches new brand identity, website

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, a leading integrated market infrastructure group in Africa, yesterday announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and website. The launch of the new identity followed the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries: Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the operating exchange; NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, the independent regulatory arm of the exchange and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited, the real estate company. The NGX brand identity followed a monolithic brand architecture that would facilitate the formation of any new subsidiary by leveraging existing brand equity. The identity was inspired by the arrows of the stock exchange ticker tape as well as monetary exchange between a buyer and seller. These arrows were stylised to form an ‘N’ and denote the act of collaboration.

News

Yari living in illusion and desperation – Sen. Marafa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Kabir Ma rafa has again take a swipe at the former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul’Aziz Yari, saying that the former Governor is desperate to dent his hard-earned reputation. The former lawmaker said, in Yari’s desperation to spoil his untainted name has fabricated that he ( […]

