NGX Group launches new brand identity, website

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, a leading integrated market infrastructure group in Africa, yesterday announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and website. The launch of the new identity followed the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries: Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the operating exchange; NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, the independent regulatory arm of the exchange and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited, the real estate company. The NGX brand identity followed a monolithic brand architecture that would facilitate the formation of any new subsidiary by leveraging existing brand equity. The identity was inspired by the arrows of the stock exchange ticker tape as well as monetary exchange between a buyer and seller. These arrows were stylised to form an ‘N’ and denote the act of collaboration.

Like this: Like Loading...