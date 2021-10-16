nngx
News Top Stories

NGX Group lists 1.96bn shares, adds N34.8bn to market capitalisation

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo and Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

…Listing will attract institutional investors – Onyema

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc yesterday successfully listed its shares on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (‘NGX’ or ‘The Exchange). A total of 1,964,115,918 shares at a listing price of N16.15 per share were admitted to trading, representing the issued share capital of the group as at the time of listing. At the end of trading, the share price rose to N17.75 per share, representing an increase of N1.6 per share of 9.91 per cent as investors traded a total of 3.562 million shares in 31 deals, adding N34.863 billion to market capitalisation.

The shares listed satisfied the listing requirements of The Exchange and obtained relevant regulatory approvals, as NGX Group is now listed in the Financial Services and Capital Market Infrastructure sector of the Exchange, with the ticker “NGXGROUP.” The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the listing will enable institutional investors globally as well as the Nigerian public to invest in Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. “With strengthening market dynamics, serving the largest economy in Africa, NGX Group’s listing allows us to expand in key capital market infrastructure verticals and look beyond Nigeria’s borders, as we deliver on our growth plans to become Africa’s leading capital market infrastructure group,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said the listing will position NGX Group to provide liquidity to members while stimulating the capital market ecosystem to grow at the same pace as the economy. Also commenting on the listing, the Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said: “Today’s Listing of NGX Group on NGX is another milestone attained pursuant to the Group’s 2018 – 2021 corporate strategy. Our shareholder base has more than doubled since our demutualisation in March 2021 and our valued shareholders will benefit from the enhanced liquidity that listing on The Exchange will facilitate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Azman aircraft overshoots Lagos airport runway, facility closed

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation authorities yesterday evening shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos following the obstruction of one of the runways by an AZMAN aircraft flying from Abuja to Lagos. It was gathered that the aircraft overshot the runway at the domestic terminal while trying to touch down at the airport, after being crippled by a […]
News

Defection: PDP withdraws suit seeking to sack Zamfara dep. gov

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday withdrew the name of the Zamfara Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, from a suit seeking to unseat him and his principal, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle before the Federal High Court over alleged unlawful defection. The PDP through its counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), applied for withdrawal of the deputy […]
News Top Stories

APC to court: Dogara not our member

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday denied claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has defected to the party before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Dogara was re-elected to the House at the 2019 general election on the platform of PDP, but defected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica