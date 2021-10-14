nngx
NGX Group receives approval to list from NGX

Investors gain N81bn

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has received approval from Nigerian Exchange Limited to list its shares on the main board of NGX on Friday, October 15, 2021. NGX Group will undergo a Listing by Introduction with 1,964,115,918 shares admitted to trading under the ticker, NGXGROUP.

In light of the foregoing, the register of members of the company shall remain closed until Thursday, October 14, 2021, to complete the update of the register of members. It will be opened on Friday, October 15, 2021, when trading is scheduled to commence. Speaking on this development, the Group Chairman, NGX Group, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said: “We are delighted to move ahead with the Listing by Introduction of NGX Group on the Main Board of NGX at this pivotal moment in the evolution of NGX Group. “I must commend the professional advisers to this transaction for the dedication and strict adherence to global best practices that has brought us to this milestone event.

“The listing will bring significant benefits to the group’s stakeholders and should enable the group to enhance its strategic flexibility by creating new financing opportunities and partnership possibilities, while diversifying its shareholder base.” The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Oscar N. Onyema, noted: “We are particularly excited about the planned listing because The Exchange’s platform will position us to provide liquidity to the group’s members.

