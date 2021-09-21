ngx NGX
NGX Group retains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Following the annual Information Security Management System (ISMS) audit by the British Standard Institute (BSI), Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and its subsidiaries has retained their ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This marks the 7th consecutive year that the Group will hold this certification since it was first received in 2015.

 

The re-certification followed a thorough independent audit of NGX Group of Companies, after which BSI certified the company to be in full compliance with the applicable controls developed to meet the Control Objectives of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Standard.

 

This implies that NGX Group upholds the principles of the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) on ISMS and that controls are working as intended.

 

NGX Group reportedly stated: “Given the changing security landscape arising from the pandemic, this recertification validates our commitment to protecting information and digital assets at NGX Group by ensuring our processes are sophisticated and our digital interactions are secured through the deployment of robust cy  bersecurity controls and tools.

 

Since first attaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification in August 2015, we have continued to evolve and improve our security management processes to ensure that our information security controls remain efficient, safe and effective in the light of emerging business needs.

 

 

“Furthermore, NGX Group had adopted a proactive approach to security because it recognises the importance of protecting its own data and that of its stakeholders’.

 

“With our recertification, our clients and stakeholders can be confident that we follow information security best practices in managing our cyber risk exposure in the cyber dependent world that we have today,” NGX Group further stated.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

