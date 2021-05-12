Business

NGX Group to launch ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ campaign

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc is set to launch a campaign to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. According to a statement from NGX, the campaign, themed, “The Stock Africa Is Made Of,” will kick-off with a webinar on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and will amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent across traditional and digital media.

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of ’ comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited. Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to the highest level of competitiveness, both in the African and global capital markets.

“This campaign has, therefore, been designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders. “We are excited to show the world that we embody the same traits of ambition, strength, innovation and excellence that distinguish the African continent, and we are confident that these qualities will see us thrive in an era of endless possibilities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Promisoy Note: Omission of 38 investors rocks non-oil export

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has flayed the 9th National Assembly over its non-approval to readmit 38 exporters omitted by the 8th National Assembly from benefitting in the nation’s Promissory Notes window. Promissory Notes is the instrument that allows Nigerian investors to participate in export, as part of government’s incentive for […]
Business

Verve to reward loyal cardholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Verve International has fixed December 19, 2020 for the ceremony to present the grand prize to winners of its ongoing ‘Good Life’ promo, which kicked off in September 2020. The event will hold in Lagos where Verve will reward two lucky cardholders with the grand prize of N1 million each.   The Verve ‘Good Life’ […]
Business

Atlas Mara: No offer for stake in Union Bank

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Atlas Mara Limited has denied received offers from any bank to acquire the company’s stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. In a statement, the company said it was responding to erroneous media reports that it has received offers for such transaction. As at April 30, 2019, Atlas Mara has a 49.7 percent stake in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica