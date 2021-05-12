NGX Group to launch ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ campaign

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc is set to launch a campaign to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. According to a statement from NGX, the campaign, themed, “The Stock Africa Is Made Of,” will kick-off with a webinar on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and will amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent across traditional and digital media.

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of ’ comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited. Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to the highest level of competitiveness, both in the African and global capital markets.

“This campaign has, therefore, been designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders. “We are excited to show the world that we embody the same traits of ambition, strength, innovation and excellence that distinguish the African continent, and we are confident that these qualities will see us thrive in an era of endless possibilities.

