NGX halts downtrend with marginal gain

Activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive yesterday, reversing prior days of negative sentiment following marginal gain recorded majorly by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.01per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 4.88 basis points or 0.01per cent to close at 38,920.50 as against 38,915.62 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N3 billion or 0.01 per cent to close at N20.278 trillion from N20.275 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 228.48 million shares exchanged in 3,376 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 71.84 million shares exchanged by investors in 618 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Wema Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and UBA followed with a turnover of 68.76 million shares in 1,203 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 14 while decliners closed at 21. UPDC Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.93 per cent to close at N1.60 per share while Academy Press Plc followed with a gain of 8.33 per cent to close at 39 kobo per share. Courtiville Plc added 7.41 per cent to close at 29 kobo per share.

