NGX halts downtrend with N12bn gain

…partners IFC on green bond issuance

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing prior days of negative sentiments following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The All-Share Index gained 23.6 basis points or 0.05 per cent to close at 47,364.46 as against 47,340.86 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N12 billion or 0.05 per cent to close at N25.526 trillion from N25.514 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone. Meanwhile, NGX in collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, recently hosted a training for issuers and market operators on the issuance of sustainable financial instruments.

The training, themed: ‘Deep Dive in Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds Issuance,’ is sponsored by the Kingdom of Netherlands and HSBC, delivered by Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), and is the second in a series of engagements aimed further socializing sustainable financial products, particularly green bonds in Nigeria.

The training is a continuation of the collaboration between NGX and IFC on the promotion of sustainable finance across the Nigerian capital market under IFC’s REGIO Technical Assistance Program for Africa, and builds on a similar training hosted in December 2021. Speaking at the training, Mr. Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, said: “The Exchange is committed to fostering the growth of sustainable financial products that integrate the financial risks and opportunities associated with climate change and other environmental challenges.

“In recognition of the climate finance needs particularly in Nigeria and the urgent action required to combat climate change as enshrined in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, in 2016, championed efforts along with government and industry stakeholders that culminated in the issuance of the maiden N10.69Bn (c. $25.8 million) 13.48 per cent 5-year green bond in 2017.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Nigerian Exchange globally recognised institutions such as IFC and CBI to share valuable experiences and best practices on green finance, and promote the development of sustainable finance market across our ecosystem.”

 

