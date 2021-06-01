NGX halts downtrend with N94bn

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing prior days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks.

Closing the month of May positive, the key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.47 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 180.93 basis points or 0.47 per cent to close at 38,437.88 as against 38,256.95 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N94 billion or 0.47 per cent to close at N20.034 trillion from N19.940 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 201.85 million shares exchanged in 3,827 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 56.59 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,251 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 55.01 million shares in 253 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18, while decliners closed at 23. FG132036S2 led the gainers’ table by 17.12 per cent to close at N117.00 per share while MRS Plc followed by 9.57 per cent to close at N12.60 per share. Vitafoam Plc added 8.91 per cent to close at N11.00 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...