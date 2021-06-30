NGX halts downturn, gains N29bn

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing prior two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.14 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism in undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 55.5 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 37,640.75 as against 37,585.25 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N29 billion or 0.14 per cent to close at N19.621 trillion from N19.592 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 229 million shares exchanged in 3,678 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Other financial institutions’ sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 64.57 million shares exchanged by investors in 318 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FCMB Plc and Custodian and Allied Investment Plc.The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of GT Holdings Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 44.49 million shares in 662 deals.

