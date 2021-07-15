ngx NGX
Business

NGX halts downturn, records N8bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Activities at Nigeria’s equities market closed positive, yesterday, to halt days of market downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.04 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 15.31 basis points or 0.04 per cent to close at 37,872.55 as against 37,857.24 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N8 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at 19.732 trillion from N19.724 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 108.23 million shares exchanged in 2,511 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 88.87 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,086 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Wema Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 30.08 million shares in 603 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18, while decliners closed at 11. Capital Hotel Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N2.64 per share while NCR Plc followed with 9.89 per cent to close at N3.00 per share. Unity Bank Plc added 6.78 per cent to close at 63 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘NIPCO holds 35% Nigeria’s LPG supply market’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

NIPCO supplied 35 per cent of Nigeria’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in 2020, as a depot operator and supplier to marketers.   Managing Director of NIPCO, Suresh Kumar, disclosed this on the sidelines of the firm 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, explained survival strategy, which the company deployed in the year 2020, […]
Business

Evaluating gains of Okonjo-Iweala’s visit

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was on ‘a thank you’ visit to Nigeria last week. She had robust sessions with government officials on untapped economic opportunities inherent in e-commerce, AfCFTA and women empowerment, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Two weeks into her resumption as World Trade Organisation’s Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took a short […]
Business

Recession: CBN’s stimulus programme fuels optimism

Posted on Author writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The positive impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) stimulus programme on the economy has fuelled hope that the nation’s economy would make a quick exit from the current COVID-19-induced recession, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM   Although it was widely expected, given the devastating impact of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica