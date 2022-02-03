nngx
Business

NGX halts gain, lose N97bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on NGX halts gain, lose N97bn

Equities market’s key performance indices, NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.38 per cent to halt days of gains as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day negative. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 180.55 basis points or 0.38 per cent to close at 46,930 basis points as against 47,111.21 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N97 billion to close at N25.289 trillion from N25.386 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 434.95 million shares exchanged in 5,878 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 90.31 million shares exchanged by investors in 978 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 85.18 million shares in 1,666 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 21, while decliners closed at 33. Ikeja Hotel Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N1.43 per share, while Conoil Plc followed with 9.98 per cent to close at N26.50 per share. Academy Press Plc added 9.71 per cent to close at N1.13 per share. On the other hand, ABC Transport Plc led the price losers, dropping 8.33 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share. Courtiville Business Solutions Plc followed with 6.90 per cent to close at 54 kobo per share, while Caverton Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of 6.17 per cent to close at N1.52 per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks’ stock investors lose N63bn in 2 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N63 billion during the last two months (August and September, 2021) as half year earnings fail to boost market sentiment of the sub-sector.   Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded loss […]
Business

Pension assets rise to N12.4trn

Posted on Author Reporter

  Total Pension Fund assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, increased by 0.8 per cent Month-on-Month, MoM, to N12.4 trillion in April 2021 from N12.3 trillion recorded in March 2021. According to the unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period ended April 30, 2021 released by the National Pension Commission PenCom […]
Business

Premium Pension partners Bauchi on contributory pension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with its business activities, the Board and Management of Premium Pension led by the Chairman Board of Directors, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the Government House, recently. The courtesy call was aimed at seeking partnership with the state government […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica