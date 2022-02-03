NGX halts gain, lose N97bn

Equities market’s key performance indices, NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.38 per cent to halt days of gains as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day negative. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 180.55 basis points or 0.38 per cent to close at 46,930 basis points as against 47,111.21 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N97 billion to close at N25.289 trillion from N25.386 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 434.95 million shares exchanged in 5,878 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 90.31 million shares exchanged by investors in 978 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 85.18 million shares in 1,666 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 21, while decliners closed at 33. Ikeja Hotel Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N1.43 per share, while Conoil Plc followed with 9.98 per cent to close at N26.50 per share. Academy Press Plc added 9.71 per cent to close at N1.13 per share. On the other hand, ABC Transport Plc led the price losers, dropping 8.33 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share. Courtiville Business Solutions Plc followed with 6.90 per cent to close at 54 kobo per share, while Caverton Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of 6.17 per cent to close at N1.52 per share.

