Business

NGX halts gaining streak, loses N24bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Equities market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.12 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors crave to increase capital gains.

Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the market closed the trading day on a negative note.

 

The All-Share Index dropped by 47.83 basis points or 0.12 per cent to close at 38,802.15 basis points as against 38,849.08 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N24 billion to close at N20.216 trillion from N20.240 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 243.09 million shares exchanged in 4,326 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume), with 51.39 million shares exchanged by investors in 636 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc.

 

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 51.05 million shares in 1,019 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 20, while decliners closed at 21.

 

Oando Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.86 per cent to close at N4.79 per share, while Champion Breweries Plc followed with a gain of 9.00 per cent to close at N2.30 per share.

 

FTN Cocoa Plc added 8.89 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share. On the other hand, UPDCREIT Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 6.67 per cent to close at N5.60 per share. Unity Bank Plc followed with 6.45 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share while NPF MFB Plc trailed with a loss of 5.29 per cent to close at N1.61 per share.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

