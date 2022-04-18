NGX halts weekly downturn with 1.99% gain

POSITIVE SENTIMENTS

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 975.776 million shares valued at N10.678 billion traded in 13,097 deals

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange, last week, halted weeks of decline as the NGX All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.99 per cent to close the week at 47,558.45 and N25,639 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Asem, NGX Growth and Sovereign Bond indices, which closed flat

The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government declared Friday April 15, 2022 (Good Friday) and Monday April 18, 2022 (Easter Monday) public holidays to commemorate the 2022 Easter celebrations.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.247 billion shares worth N22.372 billion in 23,406 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.137 billion shares valued at N10.812 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 23,471 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 65.187 million shares worth N1.752 billion in 2,725 deals. The third place was The Services Industry, with a turnover of 42.614 million shares worth 135.745 million in 1,172 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 429.657 million shares worth N7.786 billion in 5,871 deals, contributing 34.45 per cent and 34.80 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fifty-one equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 equities in the previous week. Eighteen equities depreciated in price, lower than 31 equities in the previous week, while 87 equities remained unchanged lower than 92 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 14,242 units of ETPs valued at N492,229.40 were traded last week in 14 deals compared with a total of 76,043 units valued at N1.251 million transacted the previous week in 31 deals.

A total 245,278 units of bonds valued at N253.116 million were traded last week in 18 deals compared with a total of 21,314 units valued at N22.012 million transacted the previous week in 12 deals.

