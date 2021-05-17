Business

NGX halts weekly losses with 0.8% gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed, last week, on positive trajectory to halt weekly downturn.

 

This is despite the few days of trading in the week as a result of public holidays on Wednesday and Thursday declared by the Federal Government to mark the end of Ramadan season by the Muslim faithful.

 

The All-Share Index advanced by 0.8 per cent week on week (w/w) to close at 39,494.70 points.

 

According to market analysts, the bulls regained control of the market following a flawless victory over the bears in the three trading sessions of the week. “We observed that buying  interests were largely concentrated in banking stocks. Based on the preceding, the All-Share Index advanced by 0.8 per cent w/w to close at 39,494.70 points.

 

 

Consequently, the YTD return moderated to -1.9 per cent. However, activity levels were weak, as trading volumes and value declined significantly by 52.4 per cent w/w and 53.9 per cent w/w, respectively,” the analysts at Cordros Capital said.

Specifically, investors’ interest in International Breweries Plc led to its gainin+7.6 per cent and bargain hunting in Zenith Bank Plc help in a gain of +6.8 per cent, Access Bank Plc recorded a gain of +3.7 per cent, GTBank Plc recorded a gain of +2.7 per cent and Dangote Cement Plc closed with a gain of +1.6 per cent to become the primary drivers of the positive performance this week.

 

Performance across sectors was broadly positive, with the banking sector gaining +3.2 per cent index to top the gainers’ chart, followed by the Insurance +1.9 per cent, the Industrial Goods +0.8 per cent, and Consumer Goods +0.3 per cent indices.

 

The Oil and Gas recorded 0.0 per cent index to close flat. According to analysts at the Cordros Capital “in the week ahead, we do not think the bulls will repeat the flawless victory that ensued this week as the bears are likely to book profit across most counters.

 

Consequently, we see more of a “choppy theme” as cautious trading takes centre stage ahead of a critical MPC meeting scheduled later in the month.

 

“Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

