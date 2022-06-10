NGX indices further slips 0.04%

The Nigerian equities market extends previous day outing to close the fourth trading session of the week on a negative note amidst concerns over the MPR hike. The all-Share Index marginally lost 0.04 per cent to stand at 53,170.73 points. At the close of trading, the bearish trend has dragged both the month-to-date and yearto- date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.87 per cent and 24.47 per cent from their previous stance of 0.83 per cent and 24.53 per cent respectively.

Market capitalization of listed equities followed same direction with N12 billion loss from the investors’ net worth to stand at N28.665 trillion, a 0.04 per cent loss from the N28.677 trillion in the previous trading session. Similarly, market breadth closed in favour of the bears with 15 stocks closing in green against 17 losers. UPL, Cornerstone Insurance, EllahLeks, INTBREW, and REGALINS led the top gainers’ chart in yesterdayy’s session as the bestfive performing stocks. Conversely, C&I Leasing, FTNCocoa, Ikeja Hotels, Glaxosmithkline, and Zenith Bank were the top losers’ of the day trading. Key sectorial indices closed in opposite direction with the ASI, with the Insurance Index gaining the most weight to close at 1.47 per cent while NGXGROWTH Index and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades gained weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 318.418mn units, representing 27.90 per cent improvement from a volume of 248.959mn units traded in the previous session. Value of those traded stocks inched up by 79.36 per cent in the session to stand at N3.339 billion as against a value of N1.861 billion recorded in the previous trading session. TRANSCORP maintains dominance for the third time over the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by GTCO, UBA, FBNH, and Zenith Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

