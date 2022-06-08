nngx
NGX indices up 0.35% as value records N10bn marginal gain

The benchmark indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded 0.35 per cent improvement to close transaction on Tuesday. The Market Capitalisation of listed entities marginally appreciated by N10 billion to close at N28.72 trillion as against the previous closing of N28.62 trillion. Its All-Share Index rose by 184.48 absolute points to close at 53.270.88 from 53,086.46 increase on Monday.

A total of 31 stocks made up the price movement list with 15 gainers and 16 losers. GSPEC Plc led on the gainers’ chart with 25 kobo or 10.00 per cent. From its opening value of N2.50, it closed trading for the day at N2.75 per share. Jaiz Bank Plc added seven kobo or 7.95 per cent to close at 95 kobo per share; Japaul Gold was up two kobo or 6.67 per cent to close at N0.32 kobo per share; GlaxoSmithKline trailed with 35 kobo addition or 5.11 per cent to close at N7.20 kobo per share. UACN Plc came last on the top five ranking with 50 kobo or 4.55 per cent to close at N11.50 kobo per share.

However, CUTIX topped the losers’ table with 10.00 percent. It commenced trading from N2.90 kobo to close at N2.61 kobo per share. Cadbury Plc slipped N1.05 or 5.93 per cent to close at N16.65 per share, FTNCOCOA Plc lost N0.02 kobo or 5.56 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share, WAPIC Insurance Plc was down by N0.02 kobo or 4.76 per cent to close at 40 kobo per share. Honeywell Plc wrapped-up the top five ranking stocks having shed N0.15 kobo or 4.55 per cent to close at N3.15 kobo per share. In all, the value of traded stocks dipped by 69.16 per cent in the session to stand at N2.745bn as against a value of N8.902bn recorded in the previous trading session. TRANSCORP dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by UBA, CHAMS, NGXGROUP, and Fidelity Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

 

