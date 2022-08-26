NGX: Investors gain N532bn as bulls sustain grip

Appreciation in the shares of AIRTELAFRI (+7.06 per cent), Bua- Foods (+3.33 per cent), NEM (+3.31 per cent) and UBA (+1.43 per cent) on Thursday contributed to sustaining the positive sentiment in equities trading that began on Wednesday. Ending three consecutive sessions of loss, the Nigerian stock market yesterday staged a rebound as the market capitalisation gained N43 billion amid renewed bargain hunting. In summary, the All- Share Index (ASI) grew by 2.03 per cent, to close at 49,661.87 points. Accordingly, the monthto- date loss moderated to -1.4 per cent, while the year-to-date gain increased to +16.3 per cent. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N532 billion to close at N26.785 trillion up from N26.253 trillion it closed on Wednesday.

The market breadth also closed positive as 13 stocks gained relative to 11 that recorded loses. CWG recorded the highest price gain of 10.00 per cent to close at N0.99 kobo per share. LearnAfrica followed with a gain of 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47 kobo per share. Caverton and Multiverse went up by 9.55 per cent to close at N1.15 kobo and N2.30 kobo per share respectively. Chams was up by 8.00 per cent to close at N0.27 kobo pershare, while AIRTELAFRI appreciated by 7.06 per cent to close at N2,040.00 kobo per share. On the other hand, Honeywell Flour Mills led ten other loser with 8.42 per cent to close at N2.72 per share.

The total volume shares traded stood at 226.47 million, valued at N2.76 billion, and exchanged in 3,515 deals. Transactions in the shares of Mutual Benefit topped the activity chart with 74.54 million shares valued at N2283821.81 million. FBNH followed with 23.42 million shares worth N251880229.65 million, while AccessCorp traded 15.84 million shares valued at N130191874.05 million. UBA traded 15.252 million shares valued at N107071378.10 million, while NEM posted 13484739 million shares worth N62124028.44 million.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...