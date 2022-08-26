nngx
Business

NGX: Investors gain N532bn as bulls sustain grip

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Appreciation in the shares of AIRTELAFRI (+7.06 per cent), Bua- Foods (+3.33 per cent), NEM (+3.31 per cent) and UBA (+1.43 per cent) on Thursday contributed to sustaining the positive sentiment in equities trading that began on Wednesday. Ending three consecutive sessions of loss, the Nigerian stock market yesterday staged a rebound as the market capitalisation gained N43 billion amid renewed bargain hunting. In summary, the All- Share Index (ASI) grew by 2.03 per cent, to close at 49,661.87 points. Accordingly, the monthto- date loss moderated to -1.4 per cent, while the year-to-date gain increased to +16.3 per cent. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N532 billion to close at N26.785 trillion up from N26.253 trillion it closed on Wednesday.

The market breadth also closed positive as 13 stocks gained relative to 11 that recorded loses. CWG recorded the highest price gain of 10.00 per cent to close at N0.99 kobo per share. LearnAfrica followed with a gain of 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47 kobo per share. Caverton and Multiverse went up by 9.55 per cent to close at N1.15 kobo and N2.30 kobo per share respectively. Chams was up by 8.00 per cent to close at N0.27 kobo pershare, while AIRTELAFRI appreciated by 7.06 per cent to close at N2,040.00 kobo per share. On the other hand, Honeywell Flour Mills led ten other loser with 8.42 per cent to close at N2.72 per share.

The total volume shares traded stood at 226.47 million, valued at N2.76 billion, and exchanged in 3,515 deals. Transactions in the shares of Mutual Benefit topped the activity chart with 74.54 million shares valued at N2283821.81 million. FBNH followed with 23.42 million shares worth N251880229.65 million, while AccessCorp traded 15.84 million shares valued at N130191874.05 million. UBA traded 15.252 million shares valued at N107071378.10 million, while NEM posted 13484739 million shares worth N62124028.44 million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: Allianz pledges support for insured victims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Allianz Nigeria has confirmed her readiness to support customers and business owners whose property or businesses suffered one form of loss or the other during the recent unrests experienced all over the country. It noted that it would meet its obligations and promptly pay claims for such losses.   A statement signed by […]

nngx
Business

AELP link to boost NGX trading, other African exchanges

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Cross-border trading from one African securities exchange to another has come a step closer, after the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) signed a contract to procure an order-routing system. Seven of Africa’s leading securities Exchanges are working together in the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) to boost pan-African investment flows and bring more liquidity to […]
Business

Nigeria tops in port, flag state controls

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

With the establishment of integrated national maritime surveillance, infrastructure and enforcement of International Ship and Port Security Facility (ISPS) code, Nigeria has topped the chart on Port and Flag State controls in the West and Central Africa sub-region in the last two years, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   Nigeria has outranked Togo, Ghana, Benin and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica