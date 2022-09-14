NGX investors gain N901.6 bn

Investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, made N901.66 billion gain as the market capitalisation closed at N26.77 trillion. The All-Share index however closed flat at 49,627.72 points. Investor interests in WAPCO (+1.65 per cent) and ACCESSCORP (+0.56 per cent) were offset by selloffs in ZENITHBANK (-0.25 per cent) and FBNH (-0.49 per cent). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) remained at 16.18 per cent. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 27.17 per cent. A total of 160.24 million shares valued at N1.49 billion were exchanged in 3,847 deals. ZENITHBANK (-0.25 per cent) led the volume and value charts with 26.74 million units traded in deals worth N536.65 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.23-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. At the close of trading Multiverse gained 10 per cent to lead 12 others in the gainers chart while REDSTAREX -10.00 per cent led 15 others on the laggard’s log.

