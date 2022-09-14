nngx
Business

NGX investors gain N901.6 bn

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, made N901.66 billion gain as the market capitalisation closed at N26.77 trillion. The All-Share index however closed flat at 49,627.72 points. Investor interests in WAPCO (+1.65 per cent) and ACCESSCORP (+0.56 per cent) were offset by selloffs in ZENITHBANK (-0.25 per cent) and FBNH (-0.49 per cent). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) remained at 16.18 per cent. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 27.17 per cent. A total of 160.24 million shares valued at N1.49 billion were exchanged in 3,847 deals. ZENITHBANK (-0.25 per cent) led the volume and value charts with 26.74 million units traded in deals worth N536.65 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.23-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. At the close of trading Multiverse gained 10 per cent to lead 12 others in the gainers chart while REDSTAREX -10.00 per cent led 15 others on the laggard’s log.

 

Our Reporters

