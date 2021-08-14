nngx
News

NGX: Investors inject N12.6bn in equities in one week

Turnover in the equities market grew by 54 percent to N12. 59billion in the week ended August 13, 2021. Investors traded 1.61billion units of shares in 18,622 deals as against 989.6million shares valued at N8.18billion the previous week.. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 584.793 million shares valued at N3.728 billion traded in 8,658 deals; thus contributing 36.32 percent and 29.62 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 525.860 million shares worth N3.655 billion in 3,553 deals. The third place was Natural Resources Industry, with a turnover of 250.928 million shares worth N1.376 billion in 72 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Honeywell Flour Mill Plc, B.O.C. Gases Plc and Flour Mills Nig. Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 724.067 million shares worth N 3.909 billion in 1,061 deals, contributing 44.97 percent and 31.06 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.83 percent to close the week at 39,522.34 and N20.592 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Insurance, NGX ASem, NGX AFR Div Yield and NGX Industrial Goods indices which depreciated by 0.17 percent, 2.37 percent, 2.82 percent, 0.24 percent and 1.35 percent respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat. Twenty-nine equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-three in the previous week. Also, twenty-nine equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-six equities in the previous week, while ninety-eight equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-seven equities recorded in the previous week.

