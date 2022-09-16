NGX investors lose N19.1billion

The bearish sentiments continued to dominate the domestic equities market as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index succumbed to a second successive loss, falling by 0.07 per cent to 49,540.48 points, the lowest since August 24. Specifically, selloffs in Tier-ones GTCO (-0.25 per cent), FBNH (-0.49 per cent) and ACCESSCORP (-2.23 per cent) offset the gains in ZENITHBANK (+0.77 per cent) and UBA (+0.68 per cent) leading to the market’s overall poor performance and keeping it on track for another weekly loss. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return slipped to 15.98 per cent, while the market capitalisation contracted by N19.19 billion to close at N26.72 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 57.03 per cent total of 167.61 million shares valued at N1.26 billion were exchanged in 3,458 deals. COURTVILLE (+2.08 per cent) led the volume of shares chart with 38.81 million units traded while ACCESSCORP (-2.23 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N249.36 million.

Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. UACN (-6.82 per cent) led sixteen (16) others on the laggard’s log while SOVRENINS (+3.85 per cent) topped seven (7) others on the leader’s table.

