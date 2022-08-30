ngx NGX
NGX investors lose N2bn on bears’ return

Stories Rhoda Ogunseye Equities trading on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) began the week in red as gains in the shares of UBA (+0.70 per cent), ZENITHBANK (+0.23 per cent) and FBNH (+0.46 per cent) were offset by losses in GTCO (-0.50 per cent) and NB (-2.86 per cent).

 

As a result, the bearish tilt saw the All-Share Index (ASI) shedding 0.01 per cent to settle at 49,676.75 points. The ASI’s year-todate (YTD) return fell to 16.29 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N2.91 billion to close at N26.79 trillion.

 

Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 54.12 per cent.

A total of 222.66 million shares valued at N2.13 billion were exchanged in 4.350 deals. JAIZBANK (+4.65 per cent) led the volume chart with 40.42m units traded, while ACCESSCORP (+0.00 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N293.56 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+9.23 per cent) topped 15 others on the leader’s table, while CAVERTON (-9.57 per cent) led seven others on the laggard’s log.

 

Lottery: FG targets N1bn monthly from National Game

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission on Tuesday  said it's pragmatic approach to the proposed National Game, was to help the country generate up to N1 billion monthly. It also disclosed that the proposed National Game was designed to compete with the popular Ghana Game that has over the years helped proven to be an economic
Crazy billing: Consumers demand power privatisation reversal, mull mass resistance movement

FAILURE Group reveals plan to publish present Book of Darkness, detailing failed promises of successive government in Nigeria and private sector in the power sector since the nation's independence in 1960. Electricity consumers in Nigeria at the weekend demanded the reversal of power privatisation, revealing plans to forge a mass resistance movement against the governmen
Moody's upgrades Nigeria's outlook to stable

Ratings agency, Moody's Investors Service, yesterday upgraded its outlook on Nigeria to stable from negative and affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at B2. The agency also affirmed the Nigerian government's (P)B2 senior unsecured medium- term note programme rating. "The change of outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation that higher oil prices and

