NGX investors lose N2bn on bears’ return

Stories Rhoda Ogunseye Equities trading on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) began the week in red as gains in the shares of UBA (+0.70 per cent), ZENITHBANK (+0.23 per cent) and FBNH (+0.46 per cent) were offset by losses in GTCO (-0.50 per cent) and NB (-2.86 per cent).

As a result, the bearish tilt saw the All-Share Index (ASI) shedding 0.01 per cent to settle at 49,676.75 points. The ASI’s year-todate (YTD) return fell to 16.29 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N2.91 billion to close at N26.79 trillion.

Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 54.12 per cent.

A total of 222.66 million shares valued at N2.13 billion were exchanged in 4.350 deals. JAIZBANK (+4.65 per cent) led the volume chart with 40.42m units traded, while ACCESSCORP (+0.00 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N293.56 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDCREIT (+9.23 per cent) topped 15 others on the leader’s table, while CAVERTON (-9.57 per cent) led seven others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...