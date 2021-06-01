nngx
News

NGX: Investors lose N813bn in May

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Investors in equities recorded a loss of N813 billion during the month of May following massive profit taking and low sentiment to concerns about rising insecurities in the country.

 

Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to sell pressure by investors, saying the trend may be sustained as investors continue to leverage the appreciation recorded in the month of April despite Q1’21 earnings results.

 

With uncertainties surrounding the economy and about the direction of yields in the FI market still bugging investors’ minds, the bears are likely to retain dominance in the market.

 

Consequently, the month-to-date (MTD) and year-to-date (YTD) return dipped further into negative territory, settling at -3.50 per cent and -5.0 per cent, respectively.

 

Accordingly, the NGX All-Share Index fell below the 39,000 psychological mark, declining by 3.50 per cent during the period to close at 38,437.88 points. Consequently, the YTD return dipped further in the negative territory, settling at –3.50 per cent.

 

Statistics made available to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, which opened the trading year at N20.847 tril-lion in market capitalisation and 39.834.42 in index at the beginning of trading on May 2, 2021, closed the month of May at N20.034 trillion and 38,437.88 index points, hence earning a loss of about N813 billion during the period under review.

 

Analysts at Cordros Capital, while reacting to the development, said: “We expect a neutral reaction from equity investors, given that a HOLD decision is likely to be interpreted as ‘business as usual.’

 

“Accordingly, we think the market will continue to exhibit a choppy theme as investors keep their gaze on yield movements in the FI market.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekpeyong was a formidable ally – Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says Ex party chair helped translate his govt’s vision as Commissioner Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says the former State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Obong Udo Ekpeyong, was a formidable ally who helped translate the visions of his administration. The Governor who spoke at the funeral service in honour of […]
News

Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a “great club with big goals” after he signed a five-year contract at the Bundesliga side. The Germany winger, 24, has joined from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth £54.8million, reports the BBC. Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and won two Premier […]
News

APC convention to hold in December

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Against the expectation of many All Progressives Congress (APC) members that the elective National Convention of the party would hold in June, it has been revealed that it would now hold in December. This revelation came from a stalwart of the party, who was aspiring to contest the governorship ticket on the platform of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica