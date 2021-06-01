NGX: Investors lose N813bn in May

Investors in equities recorded a loss of N813 billion during the month of May following massive profit taking and low sentiment to concerns about rising insecurities in the country.

Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to sell pressure by investors, saying the trend may be sustained as investors continue to leverage the appreciation recorded in the month of April despite Q1’21 earnings results.

With uncertainties surrounding the economy and about the direction of yields in the FI market still bugging investors’ minds, the bears are likely to retain dominance in the market.

Consequently, the month-to-date (MTD) and year-to-date (YTD) return dipped further into negative territory, settling at -3.50 per cent and -5.0 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the NGX All-Share Index fell below the 39,000 psychological mark, declining by 3.50 per cent during the period to close at 38,437.88 points. Consequently, the YTD return dipped further in the negative territory, settling at –3.50 per cent.

Statistics made available to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, which opened the trading year at N20.847 tril-lion in market capitalisation and 39.834.42 in index at the beginning of trading on May 2, 2021, closed the month of May at N20.034 trillion and 38,437.88 index points, hence earning a loss of about N813 billion during the period under review.

Analysts at Cordros Capital, while reacting to the development, said: “We expect a neutral reaction from equity investors, given that a HOLD decision is likely to be interpreted as ‘business as usual.’

“Accordingly, we think the market will continue to exhibit a choppy theme as investors keep their gaze on yield movements in the FI market.”

