NGX: Investors lose N9.87bn as All-Share Index dips

Equities trading at the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday ended in red, shedding gains recorded the previous day. The All-Share Index dropped slightly by 0.04 per cent to close at 49,691.17 points. Major driver of the market’s weak performance were ZENITHBANK (-0.46 per cent), FBNH (-0.47 per cent) and UBA (-0.71 per cent). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 16.33 per cent, with the market capitalisation dropping by N9.87 billion to close at N26.80 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 151.45 per cent while the volume of shares traded fell by 36.92 per cent.

A total of 128.79 million unit of shares valued at N4.12 billion were exchanged in 3,492 deals. FBNH (-0.47 per cent) led the volume chart with 28.37m units traded, while NESTLE (+0.00 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N2.71 billion. Market breadth again closed negative as 16 stocks on the price movement table lost relative to 10 that recorded gains. COURTVILLE shed -9.80 per cent to close at N0.46 kobo per share. SCOA followed with 9.79 per cent loss to close at N1.75 kobo per share.

SKYAVN was down by 9.73 per cent to sell at N5.10 kobo per share. RegaIns dropped by 8.00 per cent to close at N0.23 kobo per share and the share price of HoneyWell Flourmill dipped by 5.36 per cent to trade at N2.65 kobo per share. On the other hand PRESTIGE (+9.09 per cent) led nine others on the leader’s table.

