NGX: Investors record midweek gains

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, sustained positive sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks as investors continued to leverage undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 0.2 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 83.27 basis points or 0.2 per cent to close at 38,501.31 as against 38.418.04 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N42 billion to close at N20.070 trillion from N20.028 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 296.09 million shares, exchanged in 4,507 deals, was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 104.18 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,560 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. The banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GT Holdings Plc, followed with a turnover of 68.12million shares in 709 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22, while decliners closed at 13.

Cutix Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N3.63 per share, while John Holts Nigeria Plc followed with 9.84 per cent to close at 67 KOBO per share. UAC-Property Plc added 9.71 per cent to close at N1.13 per share. On the other hand, BOC Gases Nigeria Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.94 per cent to close at N7.70 per share. Berger Paints Plc followed with 9.64 per cent to close at N8.90 per share while Courtiville Business Solutions Plc trailed with a loss of 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share.

