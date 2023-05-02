NGX: Investors To Approach Deals With Caution

The Nigerian Stock Market resumed today after yesterday’s public holiday declared by the Federal Government to mark May Day. Last week, a total turnover of 14.029 billion shares worth N59.007 billion in 24,048 deals was traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 3.920 billion shares valued at N15.620 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,856 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 11.399 billion shares valued at N30.990 billion traded in 2,310 deals; thus contributing 81.25 per cent and 52.52 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 2.185 billion shares worth N22.225 billion in 11,946 deals. The third place was the Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 117.097 million shares worth N648.971 million in 1,500 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, (measured by volume) accounted for 13.116 billion shares worth N47.928 billion in 6,614 deals, contributing 93.49 per cent and 81.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capi – talisation appreciated by 2.04 per cent to close the week at 52,403.51 and N28.534 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX MERI Growth and NGX.

Oil and Gas, which depreciated by 1.58 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat. Forty-nine equities appreciated in price during the week higher than 35 equities in the previous week.

Seventeen equities depreciated in price lower than 31 in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, the same recorded in the previous week.