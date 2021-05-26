Business

NGX: Lasaco Assurance leads market’s N16bn decline

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors. The local bourse recorded only 12 gainers against 17 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 30.82 basis points or 0.08 per cent to close at 38,256.76 index points as against 38.287.58 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N16 billion from N19.956 trillion the previous day to N19.940 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 250.20 million shares exchanged in 3,534 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 65.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 750 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc, followed with a turnover of 43.38 million shares in 844 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, C&I Leasing Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.85 per cent to close at N4.46 per share, while Royal Exchange Plc followed with 8.82 per cent to close at 74 kobo per share. CHI Nigeria Plc added 7.27 per cent to close at 59 kobo per share.

On the flip side, Lasaco Assurance Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 7.14 per cent to close at N1.43 per share while Champion Breweries Plc shed 5.66 per cent to close at N2.00 per share. AIICO Insurance Plc trailed with 4.96 per cent to close at N1.15 per share.

