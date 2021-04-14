Business

NGX lists BUA Cement’s N115bn bond

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday listed BUA Cement Plc’s N115 billion 7-Year Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond issue, the first listing in the NGX era. The listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong Ceremony featuring the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BUA Cement Plc, Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji. Speaking at the ceremony, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX Limited, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, stated: “In line with its commitment to support Nigeria’s economic growth by pro-viding a liquid, efficient, and multi-asset securities exchange hub, NGX Limited continues to provide a platform that offers investors varied options including equity, fixed income, exchanged traded products and other funds.

“We are, therefore, excited about BUA Cement’s debut bond offering which was oversubscribed by 37 per cent to the tune of N137.82 billion and represents the largest amount raised by a corporate issuer in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital market. “Without a doubt, this is a testament to the high level of confidence placed on this reputable brand by its investors and the entire market.” The CEO, BUA Cement Plc, Binji commented: “I would like to thank the management of NGX Limited for the invitation to bring trading activities to a close.

Today marks another key milestone on our journey to becoming the preferred cement manufacturer in Africa. “As part of our growth strategy, we took the deliberate decision to access the debt capital market with the intent to raise N100 billion in the first tranche of our N200 billion programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

i-invest wins online securities platform of the year award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

i-invest, a secure digital platform for investments in financial market instruments, recently won the Online Securities Platform of the Year Award at the 8th annual BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards organised with the theme:   Customer First, Communities Always in Lagos. Adjudged the foremost app in a contest with two other online […]
Business

Contributions: Nigeria, others extend $16m to Shelter Afrique

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Boost $9.4 million received in first tranche as part of Nigeria’s capital subscription     Pan-African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique, said it has received a total of $16 million so far from Lesotho, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda Uganda, Togo, Zimbabwe and Swaziland as capital contributions.   Besides, it said it had also received capital […]
Business

Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is known for integrity – Bridget Adeyemi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Without doubt, high-riding real estate guru, Bridget Adeyemi who is the co-founder of Lekkiajahikoyi  Property Investment Limited has continued to soar in the industry. Assuring investors of her company’s integrity and top services, Mrs. Adeyemi, who spoke recently, said: “Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is known for its integrity and with our unalloyed dedication to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica