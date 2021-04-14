NGX lists BUA Cement’s N115bn bond

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday listed BUA Cement Plc’s N115 billion 7-Year Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond issue, the first listing in the NGX era. The listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong Ceremony featuring the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BUA Cement Plc, Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji. Speaking at the ceremony, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX Limited, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, stated: “In line with its commitment to support Nigeria’s economic growth by pro-viding a liquid, efficient, and multi-asset securities exchange hub, NGX Limited continues to provide a platform that offers investors varied options including equity, fixed income, exchanged traded products and other funds.

“We are, therefore, excited about BUA Cement’s debut bond offering which was oversubscribed by 37 per cent to the tune of N137.82 billion and represents the largest amount raised by a corporate issuer in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital market. “Without a doubt, this is a testament to the high level of confidence placed on this reputable brand by its investors and the entire market.” The CEO, BUA Cement Plc, Binji commented: “I would like to thank the management of NGX Limited for the invitation to bring trading activities to a close.

Today marks another key milestone on our journey to becoming the preferred cement manufacturer in Africa. “As part of our growth strategy, we took the deliberate decision to access the debt capital market with the intent to raise N100 billion in the first tranche of our N200 billion programme.

