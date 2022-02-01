nngx
NGX lists FGN multi-tranche $4bn Eurobonds

●Equities close January with N226bn gain

 

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, announced the listing of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) $4 billion FGN Eurobonds on its platform.

The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches as follows: 6.125 per cent FGN SEP 2028 worth $1,250,000,000.00; 7.375 per cent FGN SEP 2033 worth $1,500,000.00; and 8.25 per cent FGN SEP 2051 worth $1,250,000,000.00.

NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

In 2021, NGX facilitated capital raising of over N7.13 trillion across asset classes for both public and private corporations.

 

Furthermore, through its vast network of Trading License Holder Firms and an integrated trading platform, NGX provides institutional and retail investors access to one of the most liquid markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The bonds were issued via the Debt Management Office with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as Domestic Book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as Financial Adviser.

Meanwhile, the equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to end the last trading day of January on the upswing as investors continue to take position on undervalued stocks and anticipation of full year 2021 results.

The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 0.9 per cent, as market breath closed negative with 33 gainers against 23 losers.

 

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 419.62 basis points or 0.9 per cent from 46,205.05 index points the previous to 46,624.67, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N226 billion to close at N25.124 trillion from N24.898 trillion.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
