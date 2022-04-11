NGX lists N1.7trn new issuance In Q1

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has listed new issuance worth N1.701 trillion and Eurobonds of $4 billion on its platform in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a report from the NGX, these issuances list ed across both the bonds and equities markets are integral in deepening the market, improving liquidity and tradability, as well as increasing access to capital to fund growth initiatives.

Under the NGX’s bond market, the Federal Government of Nigeria dominated issuances, raising about N589.05 billion locally and listing $4 billion in Eurobonds.

Corporates also leveraged the low yield environment to fund expansion objectives and pursue debt refinancing, raising a total of N35.3 billion. In the equities market, NGX started the year with the listing of BUA Foods’ 18 billion shares listed at N40 per share, adding N720 billion to the NGX market capitalisation.

Abbey Mortgage Bank also listed its right issue of about N3.028 billion, while Access Holdings, following its merger and acquisition listed new shares of 35.545 billion shares valued at N353.675 billion. It will be recalled that NGX highlighted five major focus areas in 2022 in its efforts to deepen access and attract new generation of investors to the market.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said the Exchange would drive its growth in 2022 by focusing on five strategic areas including building on digital transformation, listings and delistings, technology, partnerships and sustainability.

He noted that 2021 was a historic year for the Exchange as the former Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) completed its demutualisation process, following statutory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Popoola said NGX would seek to consolidate its historic status with a new verve of digitisation by creating innovative and automated access to the market while ensuring overall quality of listed companies and ease of capital raising process.

According to him, the Exchange will deploy strategic initiatives to attract financial technology (Fintech) firms to the stock market, including launching of a Nasdaq-style board for the listing of tech companies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...