Business

NGX lists operators with inadequate shareholders’ funds

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Exchange Limited has listed 13 trading license holders with inadequate shareholders’ funds as at March 14, 2022. The trading license holders, which were published under the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Broker- Trax section and obtained by the New Telegraph has been considered inactive include Adamawa Securities Limited, CEB Securities Limited, Enterprise Stockbrokers Limited, First Stockbrokers Limited, GMT Securities & Asset Management Limited, Gombe Securities Limited and Horizon Stockbrokers Limited. Others include Investment Shark & Asset Management Limited, ITIS Securities Limited Inactive, Kundila Finance Services Limited, ML Securities Limited, Standard Alliance Capital & Asset Management Limited and Supra Commercial Trust Company Limited.

Based on the latest list of blacklisted persons published under the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) BrokerTrax section, NGX has sanctioned eight dealing clerks and thirteen directors of various dealing firms in 2021. In an effort to improve investors’ confidence in the market, The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), commenced a strong campaign against market infraction by its trading license holders by introducing a trading license holders’ compliance report, BrokerTraX.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Unilever Nigeria appoints director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Jaime Aguilera as non-executive director with effect from January 1, 2021. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been notified of the appointment. Aguilera was appointed as executive vice president, •Ajah•Aguilera•ShittuUnilever Eastern Europe, in September 2016. Prior to joining the company, he was with Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble. […]
Business

Nigerians picked for ex-President Sirleaf’s leadership initiative

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Three Nigerians including the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Teju Abisoye, have been selected for the second cohort of accomplished African women in the pan- African Amujae Initiative, the flagship programme of a former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development (EJS Centre). […]
Business

SIFAX Group donates bus to seafarers’ mission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SIFAX Group has donated a brand new Hyundai H1 Space Bus to The Mission to Seafarers, which provides spiritual and humanitarian services to seafarers who call the Nigerian ports. At the official handover of the vehicle in Apapa, Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development and Strategic Planning of the company, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola- Jegede, said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica