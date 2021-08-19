Business

NGX lists two FGN savings bonds issued in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced that the August 2021 issue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds were listed on its platform yesterday. The FGN Savings Bond is an investment instrument targeted at retail investors with a minimum subscription of N5,000. It encourages savings and allows investors to earn more income compared to traditional savings accounts, with interest paid every quarter and the principal paid at maturity. In a notification on the NGX website, it was reported that the amount issued under the 8.864 per cent FGNSB August 2023 was 204,965,000 at 204,965 units with a two-year tenor and maturity date at August 11, 2023. The statement further noted that the amount issued under FGNSB August 2024 was 603,248,000 at 603,248 units with a three-year tenure and maturity date at August 11, 2024. The coupon payment for the issued FGN savings bond will be 11 November, 11 February, 11 May and 11 August.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Mba-Uzoukwu: Internet is a leveler for prosperity in digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, has described the Internet as a leveler for education and prosperity in a digital economy. Mba-Uzoukwu made this known in his keynote address to the 2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) held in Lagos. Speaking at the event […]
Business

NGX lists BUA Cement’s N115bn bond

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday listed BUA Cement Plc’s N115 billion 7-Year Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond issue, the first listing in the NGX era. The listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong Ceremony featuring the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BUA Cement Plc, Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji. Speaking at the ceremony, […]
Business

FG to save N225bn yearly from vessel repairs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Federal Government has taken steps to ensure that over N225 billion ($500million) spent on ship repairs in foreign shipyards annually is retained in Nigeria. To this end, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put in place series of support to encourage vessel maintenance and dry docking in the country. Presently, New Telegraph gathered […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica