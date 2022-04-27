NGX: March transactions hit N185bn

As at March 31, 2022, total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 0.93 per cent from N183.56 billion (about $441.61 million) in February 2022 to N185.26 billion (about $445.25 million) in March 2022. According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the performance of the current month, when compared to the performance in March 2021, (N228.49 billion) revealed that total transactions decreased by 18.92 per cent. On a monthly basis, NGX polls trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Port folio Investment (FPI) flows.

In March 2022, the total value of transactions executed by Domestic Investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by 54 per cent. A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (February 2022) revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 3.59 per cent from N138.13 billion in February to N143.09 billion in March, 2022. In contrast, total foreign transactions decreased by 7.17 per cent from N45.43 billion (about $109.30 million) to N42.17 billion (about $101.36 million) between February 2022 and March 2022. Further analysis revealed that institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 16 per cent.

A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (February 2022) revealed that retail transactions decreased by 1.27 per cent from N61.39 billion in February 2022 to N60.61 billion in March 2022. However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 7.48 per cent from N76.74 billion in February 2022 to N82.48 billion in March 2022. Highlights of the performance of the market over the last decade showed that over a 15-year period, domestic transactions decreased by 58.80 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.465 trillion in 2021, whilst foreign transactions also decreased by 29.38 per cent from N616 billion to N435 billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 77 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2021, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 23 per cent of the total transactions in the same period. The transaction data for 2022 shows that total domestic transactions are circa N563.29 billion, whilst total foreign transactions are circa N129.01 billion.

