NGX: Nigerian investors outperform foreign counterparts by 237%

The total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic investors in the year 2021 was N1.465 trillion as against N434.50 billion by foreign investors during the period under review.

New Telegraph’s findings showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed that executed by foreign investors by N1.031 trillion or 237.17 per cent.

According to the details, As at December 31, 2021, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 19.31 per cent from N196.14 billion (about $472.54 million) in November 2021 to N158.26 billion (about $363.81 million) in December 20216.

The performance compared to the performance in December 2020 (N269.24 billion) revealed that total transactions decreased by 41.22 per cent.

In December 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 56 per cent. A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the month under review and prior month (November 2021) revealed that totaldomestictransactionsdecreased by 2.88 per cent from N126.58 billion in November toN122.94billioninDecember 2021.

In contrast, total foreign transactions decreased more sharply by 49.22 per cent from N69.56 billion (about $167.58 million) to N35.32 billion (about$81.20million) between November2021andDecember 2021. Institutionalinvestorsalso outperformed retail Investors by 38 per cent. Comparison in domestic transactions in December and prior month (November 2021) revealedthatretailtransactions decreased by 17.07 per cent from N45.51 billion in November 2021 to N37.74 billion in December 2021.

However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 5.09 per cent from N81.07 billion in November 2021 to N85.20 billion in December 2021. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 77 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2021, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 23 per cent of the total transactions in the same period.

New Telegraph recalled the NXG Group boss, Mr. Oscar Onyema, as saying recently that the sustained trading activated at the early lockdown contributed to increased domestic investors, stressing that timely market information drove liquidity.

Onyema disclosed that the nation’s capital market was currently dominated by 60 per cent domestic investors as against 40 per cent foreign investors.

Speaking at a webinar titled, “Capital Markets in a Pandemic,” he noted that Nigeria economy was facing dwindling crude oil prices and coronavirus pandemic have led to foreign investors exit from the capital market. He said: “During the lockdown, we kept the capital

