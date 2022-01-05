NGX opens 2022 with 077% gain

Despite depreciation of some stocks, trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) resumed 2022 on a positive note as the main index gained 0.77 per cent on Tuesday. Analysts had said before the resumption of trading that they expected the bulls to retain dominance as buying activities due to positioning for 2021 Full Year dividends would likely suppress selling activities. This came as the nation’s bourse ended the last trading week of 2021 on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) edged up by 1.1 per cent to close at 42,716.44 points.

Furthermore, the market capitalisation rose by N1.2 trillion to N22.296 trillion from N21.056 trillion achieved as at December 31, 2020. However, investigations revealed that at the close of proceedings at the nation’s stock market, the shares of Access Bank, Ardova, Dangote Sugar, FBN Holdings and 21 other stocks depreciated in value as investors continued to remain cautious. Specifically, the market’s ASI, which opened the year at 42,716.44 points, rose by 0.77 per cent to close at 43,026.23 points while market capitalisation grew by N892 billion to close at N23.188 trillion from an opening value of N22.296 trillion. Analysis of yesterday’s market performance revealed that the volume of stocks traded stood at 216.65 million units while the value of shares traded stood at N1.515 billion, exchanged in 4,080 deals.

Chams was the most active stock as it traded about 298.65 million shares valued at N608 million, Wema Bank transacted 171.11 million valued at N133.08 million while Zenith Bank sold 110.35 million shares worth N278.21 million. Investors’ sentiment for stocks remained tepid as 25 stocks depreciated in value while 17 others appreciated in value. Ardova topped the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N11.70, NNFM was next with 10 per cent to close at N7.20, Vitafoam dropped 10 per cent to close at N20.25, Chams lost 9.09 per cent to close at 0.20 kobo while Caverton fell by 6.98 per cent to close at N1.60.

