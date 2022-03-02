NGX opens March with N47bn gain

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note to commence the month of March on the upswing. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 0.18 per cent as Seplat Energy Plc led other gainers to close the market in the green. However, the market breadth closed negative with only 15 gainers and 34 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index grew by 88.2 basis points or 0.18 per cent from 47.394.53 index points the previous trading session to 47.482.23, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N47 billion to close at N25.590 trillion from N25.543 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 83.18 million shares exchanged in 1,717 deals.

The subsector was enhanced by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc. Other financial services sub-sector, boosted by activities on the shares of FCMB Plc and United Capital Plc, followed with 73.59 million units traded in 565 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 370.64 million shares in 6,046 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Seplat Energy Plc led the gainers chart by 9.99 per cent to close at N945.80 per share, while Royal Exchange Plc followed with 9.49 per cent to close at N1.50 per share and Courtiville Business Solution Plc with a gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share. On the flip side, Cutix Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N2.43 per share. Learn Africa Plc followed with a loss of 9.96 per cent to close at N2.35 per share while GSPEC Plc dropped by 9.79 per cent to close at N3.78 per share.

