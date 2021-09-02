NGX opens Sept negative with N19bn loss

Equities market closed, yesterday, on a negative note to commence the month of September on the downswing. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, depreciated by 0.09 per cent as FTN Cocoa Plc led other losers to close the market in the red. The market breadth closed negative with only nine gainers and 17 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 35.43 basis points or 0.09 per cent from 39,219.61 index points the previous trading session to 39.184.18 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N19 billion to close at N20.415 trillion from N20.434 trillion. On the activity chart, premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 29.11 million shares exchanged in 882 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc, followed with 22.11 million units traded in 484 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 169.29 million shares in 3,449 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that AIICO Insurance Plc led the gainers’ chart by 4.04 per cent to close at N1.03 per share, while Custodian Investment Plc followed with 3.15 per cent to close at N6.55 per share and Fidson Healthcare Plc with a gain of 2.80 per cent to close at N6.25 per share. On the flip side, FTN Cocoa Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart by 8.77 per cent to close at 52 kobo per share. Morison Nigeria Plc followed with a loss of 5.42 per cent to close at N1.92 per share while UPDC Plc dropped by 4.84 per cent to close at N1.77 per share.
Related Articles
Blackpod erases N110.52bn from cocoa earnings
BAD Lack of sunshine and chemical has affected cocoa output this year As price of chocholate surges in the global market, outbreak of black pod disease has damaged cocoa beans annual output of 330,000 tonnes by 40 per cent or 99,000 tonnes. The damage is valued at N110.52billion ($240.27million) as the currently […]
Koolboks unveils innovotive energy saving refrigerators, cooling systems
•Solar, electricity powered With the epileptic power supply threatening businesses, particularly those in the frozen food business in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan Africa, Koolboks, a four-eco-entrepreneurs in Paris, who aim to recreate the way the new world interact with outdoors and other events requiring long hours cooling system, has introduced innovative refrigerators and cooling […]
FG flag-off Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi
The Federal Government on Tuesday carried out the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gold Processing Cluster, located in Mopa, Mopamuro council area of Kogi State. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who led the Federal Government team for the event, said the projects is part of the FG […]
