NGX opens week negative, loses N4bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian equities market yesterday halted days of gains to begin the trading week negative following sell pressure. However, the market breadth closed positive with 15 losers and 21 gainers.

 

Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.02 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings.

 

The NGX All-Share Index dropped by 8.12 basis points or 0.02 per cent from 39.261.01 index points last Friday to 39,252.89, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N4 billion to close at N20.451 trillion from N20.455 trillion.

 

On the activity chart, the insurance sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 70.60 million shares exchanged in 283 deals.

 

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

 

Also, the premium sub-sector, equally boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc Zenith Bank Plc, followed with 53.56 million units traded in 1,139 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 210.95 million shares in 3,989 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed  that Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers chart by 8.93 per cent to close at 61 kobo per share, while FTN Cocoa Plc followed with 8.89 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc with a gain of 7.14 per cent to close at 30 kobo per share.

 

On the flip side, GSK Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.56 per cent to close at N6.15 per share. CHI Plc followed with a loss of 8.62 per cent to close at 53 kobo per share while Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc dropped by 7.69 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Business

Rydal Mews announces internship search, offers pathway to young real estate enthusiasts

Posted on Author Reporter

    As part of Rydal Mews’ 10th-anniversary celebrations, the leading real estate management firm has announced an Intern Search for young real estate enthusiasts. The programme aims to help young Nigerians with a passion for real estate management convert their academic knowledge into industry skills. It is open to young graduates with a maximum […]
Business

NSE celebrates Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ex-official national Council, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, was hosted to a digital closing gong ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE yesterday. With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned by […]
Business

Golden Guinea Breweries lauded for business revival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.   Ogunbanjo along with the Divisional Head, NSE, Listings Business, Olumide Bolumole, embarked on a factory tour […]

