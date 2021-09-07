NGX opens week negative, loses N4bn

The Nigerian equities market yesterday halted days of gains to begin the trading week negative following sell pressure. However, the market breadth closed positive with 15 losers and 21 gainers.

Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.02 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings.

The NGX All-Share Index dropped by 8.12 basis points or 0.02 per cent from 39.261.01 index points last Friday to 39,252.89, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N4 billion to close at N20.451 trillion from N20.455 trillion.

On the activity chart, the insurance sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 70.60 million shares exchanged in 283 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

Also, the premium sub-sector, equally boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc Zenith Bank Plc, followed with 53.56 million units traded in 1,139 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 210.95 million shares in 3,989 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers chart by 8.93 per cent to close at 61 kobo per share, while FTN Cocoa Plc followed with 8.89 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc with a gain of 7.14 per cent to close at 30 kobo per share.

On the flip side, GSK Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.56 per cent to close at N6.15 per share. CHI Plc followed with a loss of 8.62 per cent to close at 53 kobo per share while Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc dropped by 7.69 per cent to close at 24 kobo per share

Like this: Like Loading...