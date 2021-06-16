NGX opens week negative with N337bn loss

The Nigerian equities market, yesterday, extended downturn to second trading session to begin the trading week negative, producing 28 losers and 20 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 1.65 per cent as massive sell pressure was sustained. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 648.99 basis points or 1.65 per cent from 39,156.28 index points last Friday to 38,507.29, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N337 billion to close at N20.069 trillion from N20.406 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 92.32 million shares exchanged in 1,224 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector, equally boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with 54.56 million units traded in 939 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 297.35 million shares in 4,402 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that FG132036S2 led the gainers chart by 9.91 per cent to close at N100.02 per share while CWG Plc followed with 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24 per share and Berger Paints Plc with a gain of 6.12 per cent to close at N7.15 per share.

