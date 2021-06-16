ngx NGX
News

NGX opens week negative with N337bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities market, yesterday, extended downturn to second trading session to begin the trading week negative, producing 28 losers and 20 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 1.65 per cent as massive sell pressure was sustained. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 648.99 basis points or 1.65 per cent from 39,156.28 index points last Friday to 38,507.29, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N337 billion to close at N20.069 trillion from N20.406 trillion. On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 92.32 million shares exchanged in 1,224 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector, equally boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with 54.56 million units traded in 939 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 297.35 million shares in 4,402 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that FG132036S2 led the gainers chart by 9.91 per cent to close at N100.02 per share while CWG Plc followed with 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24 per share and Berger Paints Plc with a gain of 6.12 per cent to close at N7.15 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dr. Nate Jeal On How To Set Yourself Apart From The Crowd As A Doctor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There will always be a demand for dentistry, but just because there is demand doesn’t mean that every private practice is automatically entitled to it. Dr. Nate Jeal, a successful, multi-location, practice-flipping dentist, knows that the best. Over the span of a few short years, Dr. Jeal, together with his wife Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen, bought, […]
News

Seven stolen children found in Anambra, Enugu –Kano govt

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano State government yesterday announced the discovery of seven children, stolen from the state but trafficked to Anambra and Enugu states by a child trafficking syndicate.   The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, told journalists that the government had already identified the children and that they would soon be reunited with their parents.   […]
News

Adeboye, Olumakaiye berates FG for unleashing hardship on Nigerians

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, have decried the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to increase the pump price of fuel and the hike in electricity tariff, in the country.     While speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica