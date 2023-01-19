ngx NGX
Business

NGX partners IFC on bender-based violence, harassment in workplaces

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to conduct research on gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) in Nigerian workplaces. The study is being conducted as part of the Nigeria2Equal initiative, which aims to address GBVH in the private sector and provide evidencebased recommendations for prevention. The research will focus on several key areas, including the development of a business case for creating respectful workplaces, the estimation of the cost of GBVH to participating businesses in Nigeria, and an understanding of employee perceptions and experiences of the current level of GBVH.

It will also identify best practices offered by businesses, government bodies, and the community, as well as inform the design of GBVH policy and training for Nigerian companies, based on existing IFC respectful workplace tools. “We are committed to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion in the workplace and are honored to be part of this important initiative,” said Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head of Business Support Services and General Counsel at NGX. “Through this study, we will gain valuable insights into the causes and effects of GBVH, as well as the best practices for preventing it.

We are confident that the findings will help us, and other organizations in the private sector, to create safer and more equitable workplaces for all,” she added. The research is also expected to inform the adoption and eventual implementation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 on how to address GBVH in the world of work, and provide recommendations for the private sector and relevant ecosystem stakeholders on how to address GBVH in the world of work. NGX had called on other organisations to join the research and actively participate in creating respectful workplaces. With the rising awareness of the issue of GBVH in the workplace, this research is expected to play a crucial role in developing solutions and best practices for addressing it in

 

Our Reporters

