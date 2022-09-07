NGX positions to champion growth in Africa

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has re-emphasised its commitment to play a crucial role in facilitating the financing of a sustainable future, both locally and within the continent. A statement made available to our correspondent said being a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative (SSE) since 2013, NGX had a long-standing commitment to foster the growth of sustainable finance in Nigeria. The statement said the Exchange recognised the critical need to drive sustainable finance as a tool to accelerate progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and combat climate change and its impact as enshrined in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In recent past, NGX had shown strong commitment to sustainable finance over the years. According to the statement, “in 2016, NGX conceptualised and developed the green bond product paper, which was embraced and championed by the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Federal Ministry of Environment. “This effort led to the issuance of the maiden N10.69 billion ($25.8 million) 13.48 per cent 5-year green bond in 2017 to fund projects to develop renewable energy. The second tranche, N15 billion ($36.1 million) 14.5 per cent 7-year Green Bond was issued in June 2019 and was oversubscribed.” It noted that the sovereign issuance paved the way for the emergence of corporate green bond market with N15 billion, 15.5 per cent five-year fixed rate senior unsecured green bond by Access Bank and N8.5 billion, 15.6 per cent 15-year guaranteed fixed rate senior green infrastructure bond by North South Power Company. “On 15 April 2021, North South Power Company (NSP) issued its second N6.33 billion ($15.3 million) 10-year 12 per cent Fixed Rate Series 2 Senior Green Bonds due 2031, bringing the size of the Green Bond market to N55.52 billion. It is noteworthy that all the corporate and sovereign Green Bonds are listed on NGX. “NGX continues to work with leading market stakeholders to build the capacity of existing and potential corporate green bond issuers on green bond issuance process and reporting best practices and also working closely with the Federal Ministry of Environment and Debt Management Office on the issuance of the third Sovereign Green Bond in Nigeria. “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with globally recognised institutions such as IFC and CBI to share valuable experiences and best practices on green finance and promote the development of a sustainable finance market across our ecosystem,” the statement added.
Related Articles
Akwa Ibom, Chinese firm to partner on $2.03bn port construction
Akwa Ibom State government is making a new move to partner China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) on the construction of $2.02 billion Ibom Deepsea Port project. The state government explained during the presentation of its 2022 budgetary outlay of N582.115 billion that it would commence the construction of Ibom Deep Seaport and development of the […]
Telcos lose 13.8m internet subscriptions in five months
Broadband penetration shrinks to 39.59% DECLINE Steadily for five months, telecom operators recorded a decline in internet subscriptions as the ban on SIM registration took a toll Telecommunications operators in the country lost a total of 13.8 million internet subscriptions between January and May, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the latest […]
‘60% apex banks under pressure to issue digital currencies
In the wake of the sudden rise in value and acceptability of Cryptocurrencies and investors’ search for alternative investment, 60 per cent of Central Banks across the globe are under pressure to issue sovereign digital currency. An Economist and Chief Executive Officer, Global Analystics, Tope Fasua, who disclosed this at the February edition of the […]
