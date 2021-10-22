nngx
NGX posts N6.58bn gains two days after listing

Shares of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) listed on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a gain of N6.58 billion or 20.74 per cent just two days after being quoted. Findings showed that a total of 1,964,115,918 shares at a listing price of N16.15 per share valued at N31.720 billion were admitted to trading on Friday October 16, 2021, representing the issued share capital of the Group as at time of listing. At the end of trading on Friday, the share price rose to N17.75 per share, representing an increase of N1.6 per share or 9.91 per cent as investors traded a total of 3.562 million shares in 31 deals, thereby adding N34.863 billion to market capitalisation. Further checks showed that on Monday, October 18, 2021, the shares further rose to N19.50 per share or 9.86 per cent to close at N38.300 billion.

Recall that the group had earlier said as a listed entity, NGX Group would have access to the widest range of new investors, including the growing pool of institutional investors, and this is just on one more step in the evolution. Commenting on the listing, the Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, had said: “Today’s Listing of NGX Group on NGX is another milestone attained pursuant to the Group’s 2018 – 2021 corporate strategy. “Our shareholder-base has more than doubled since our demutualisation in March 2021 and our valued shareholders will benefit from the enhanced liquidity that listing on the Exchange will facilitate.

“This listing will also enable a much wider universe of potential investors and market participants to share in our growth journey. As a board, we embrace the letter and spirit of the listing requirements and we are committed to transparent disclosure, proactive stakeholder engagement and exemplary corporate governance.” On his part, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “Today’s listing of NGX Group on the nation’s premier exchange, NGX, will enable institutional investors globally as well as the Nigerian public to invest in Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

With strengthening market dynamics, serving the largest economy in Africa, NGX Group’s listing allows us to expand in key capital market infrastructure verticals and look beyond Nigeria’s borders, as we deliver on our growth plans to become Africa’s leading capital market infrastructure group.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, stated: “We are excited to welcome NGX Group to the main board of the Exchange and we congratulate the Board and Management first on a successful demutualisation and on its subsequent listing. “This move is particularly exciting, as it will position NGX Group to provide liquidity to members, while stimulating the capital market ecosystem to grow at the same pace as the economy.

Today, we reiterate our commitment to being a trusted partner to NGX Group and other listed companies as we continue to build a platform that allows our listed companies, investors and other stakeholders to maximise value in our market.” Onyema, during the Facts Behind the Listing to engage stakeholders ahead had noted that NGX may list the shares by introduction on October 13, adding that 20 per cent of the shares were already available to be freely traded by the public. The listing was on the backdrop of the successful completion of the demutualisation and restructuring of the former Nigerian Stock Exchange and its related operations within NGX Group.

The listing was in fulfillment of all regulatory requirements and the approval of NGX Regulation Limited. Onyema said: “NGX Group has its key strategic focus geared at leveraging organic and inorganic growth opportunities for expansion of its business across relevant business categories in order to increase global competitiveness. “Having successfully demutualised, we will actively forge ahead with its aspiration to become Africa’s leading integrated capital market infrastructure group.” NGX Group continues to build on its record of accomplishment embodying best practices, over time leading by example in terms of disclosures to, and relationships with the market. Beyond maintaining due process, the governance framework is consistent with leading corporate governance practices and complies with all laws and codes applicable to its business.

The Board of NGX Group Plc consists of 11 members, four of whom are independent. Research had shown that this approach is adopted by leading international exchanges including the Intercontinental Exchange selflisted on the New York Stock Exchange and the Japan Exchange Group self-listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange.

