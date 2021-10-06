NGX: Propelling economy amid low participation

Though the Nigerian capital market has been struggling with crisis of confidence arising from the financial meltdown and recession, CHRIS UGWU writes that at 61 years, the stock market has continued to provide the country the opportunity to create wealth

Economic stakeholders believe the exchange has acted and continue to perform as a catalyst in the nation’s stride to economic greatness and relatively done well comparared with other exchanges in the emerging economy.

This is despite the worrisome depreciation of investors’ shareholdings coming at the wake of global financial meltdown, fall in crude oil prices, insecurity, agitation for restructuring of economy and governance and management lapses.

The market, on its own, has continued to weather the storm over the years in spite of some economic policies that have affected the capital market adversely with attendant low participation by potential investors.

In the beginning

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), formerly Nigerian Stock Exchange, before demutualisation recently, took off at independence in 1960 when Parliament enacted the Lagos Stock Exchange Act. Before 1960, Nigeria’s founding fathers made spirited attempts at establishing a domestic capital market.

As a result, several studies were commissioned by the colonial administration to determine the viability of a capital market in Nigeria. Predictably, the ensuing reports disfavored the idea.

However, the founding fathers eventually succeeded in actualising their aspiration at independence by first creating the institutional framework for the market, which is the stock exchange. Among the initial subscribers to membership of the exchange, only Akintola Williams is still alive.

Dr. Gamaliel Onosode, who has also passed on and Otunba Sobumi Balogun, the initial market operators, together with the pioneer management led by Apostle Hayford Alile, must be acknowledged for their outstanding pioneering efforts.

Lagos Stock Exchange, as it was then called, started operations in 1961 with 19 securities listed for trading in a one room office at the old Central Bank of Nigeria.

Thereafter, it moved to the now demolished NDIB building on Broad Street in early 70s before the stock exchange building was completed through a joint ownership with Nadar Properties, a subsidiary of Daily Times of Nigeria. Following the acceptance of Dr. Pius Okigbo’s Financial Sector Review recommendation, the Federal Government transformed Lagos

Stock Exchange to the Nigerian

Stock Exchange in December 1997. NGX is the fulcrum around which the capital market revolves. It is at the centre of long term capital formation in the economy.

It provides the machinery and platform for organised and formal trading in debt and equity securities.

The exchange, like any other entity, has passed through different administrations, both military and civilian, since Nigeria gained independence and currently under democratic regime of President Mohamadu Buhari.

NGX, widely seen as one of Africa’s biggest capital market today, is home to over 264 securities and is quite remarkable as certain exigencies necessitated the opening of transaction floors of NGX in major commercial cities in the country much later. It was formulated on January 3, 1984, with Index at 100 points. It attained its highest value of 66,371 points on March 5, 2008, when market capitalisation hit N15.64 trillion.

Demutualisation

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), during the half year of 2021, received final approvals of its demutualisation plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively. These approvals completed the exchange’s demutualisation process.

Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), was created.

The Group created three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulation company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company.

All the entities have been duly registered at CAC. Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, NSE Council President, said: “Successful demutualisation was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the presidency of the exchange.

The SEC’s decision to approve the NSE’s demutualisation plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the Demutualisation Act through the National Assembly.

“We are elated that this milestone has been achieved as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of trading at the Exchange and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited.

“On behalf of the NSE, I would like to warmly thank all those that have worked assiduously to achieve this watershed event on our journey to make the NSE a multifaceted exchange that extends across various markets and geographical regions.”

Appointment of CEOs of demutualised NSE

In order to facilitate the operational structure, the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, during the period, announced that the appointments of chief executives to head its non-operating holding company and operating subsidiaries have been approved by the Securities Exchange Commission.

They are Mr. Oscar Onyema, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc; Mr. Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited and Ms.Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited.

Commenting on the appointments, Ogunbanjo, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Board of Directors stated: “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.”

Narrowing infrastructure gap via capital market

Despite the poor showing of the nation’s capital market, which had engendered some worry in the mind of operators, many citizens are of the view that NSE is still one of the best economic institutions in postindependent Nigeria.

Their optimism is not misplaced as in its over 61 years of existence, NGX has not only pro- vided opportunity for citizens to create sustainable wealth, it has also served as a source of revenue through capital tax gains and also a platform for the authorities to raise funds for various capital projects.

The debut of the savings bond puts Nigeria in the league of sovereigns like Sweden, Thailand, Slovenia, Indonesia, United States and United Kingdom with savings bonds.

Market operators’ assessment

Stockbrokers under the aegis of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have identified some achievements, challenges and the way forward for the Nigerian capital market at 61.

In separate statements, the two bodies explained that the market had contributed significantly to the growth and development of the economy, but a lot should be put in place to operate optimally in the current tough environment.

The President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, explained in a statement that the market, relative to the economy, was abysmally low.

“It’s not heartwarming to say that the Nigerian capital market, relative to the size of the country’s economy, is still abysmally low, as the equity market capitalisation to GDP ratio stands far below 20 per cent, in contrast to South Africa’s 348.3 per cent and Brazil’s 68.4 per cent.

“The ratios in the key developed economies are in excess of 100 per cent. The participation of Nigerians in the capital market is very low. Less than five per cent of the country’s population are involved in the market as investors, while less than one per cent of registered companies are listed. “Despite the tough operating environment, the Nigerian Stock Market was adjudged the best in Africa and number three in the world in terms of return to investors in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, the market was adjudged the best in the entire world,” said Amolegbe.

The institute advocates a review of the enabling legal frameworks to encourage the local pension funds to significantly increase their investment in the Nigerian equity market.

“The challenges of the Nigerian capital market runs in tandem with the challenges of the country, giving credence to the belief that the capital market is a barometer of the economy of a nation.

However, the market has stood the test of time despite the huge challenges of an underdeveloped country and some peculiar problems.”

Last line

Because infrastructure development, which requires long term capital, has become a major challenge for the economy, it is expedient that the current efforts to address infrastructure deficit through the capital market should be sustained.

Like this: Like Loading...